Google asks staff to work from home after employee in Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus
Friday, 13 March 2020 () The internet giant, which is one of the "Big Four" technology companies alongside Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, has been cancelling any big events for a while to ensure the safety of its from the virus outbreak
Health minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus. In a statement on Tuesday evening, Ms Dorries said:...