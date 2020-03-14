Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon directs CM Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on March 16
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon directed chief minister Kamal Nath late Saturday night to seek a trust vote in the assembly soon after his (governor) address on March 16. A letter from the governor was sent to the chief minister in this regard around midnight, a Raj Bhawan source told PTI.
