Need to ensure the 16 Cong MLAs are at free will: SC

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court Wednesday did not agree to the proposal of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the 16 rebel Congress MLAs be produced in the court tomorrow and said it wanted to "allay the apprehension" that they are held captive. Observing that the MLAs may or may not go to the Assembly but they...
