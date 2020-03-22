Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus Live Updates: Deserted roads, empty markets as India observes 'Janata Curfew'

Coronavirus Live Updates: Deserted roads, empty markets as India observes 'Janata Curfew'

DNA Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 315 on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News

India observes 'Janata Curfew', streets wear a deserted look as States observe curfew |Oneindia News 02:47

 AMID INCREASING FEARS OF COMMUNITY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA, AS ANNOUNCED BY PM MODI, INDIA TODAY OBSERVES JANTA CURFEW FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM TODAY. THE MOVE IS AIMED AT ENCOURAGING PUBLIC TO STAY INDOORS AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, WHICH IS ESSENTIAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19. THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishalHKothari

Vishal H Kothari ₿ RT @timesofindia: Har ki Pauri in Haridwar, Uttarakhand wears a deserted look as the people observe #JantaCurfew #CautionYesPanicNo #Coro… 2 seconds ago

Parul01718892

Parul Sid fan RT @dna: Deserted roads, empty markets as India observes 'Janata Curfew' . . . Coronavirus Live Updates: https://t.co/pIXajg8fpb #JantaCur… 2 minutes ago

shrutiahuja110

Shruti Ahuja RT @BloombergQuint: Streets in India wear a deserted look in an unprecedented #JantaCurfew on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. #Covid… 11 minutes ago

LiveToTreat

The Doctor. RT @timesofindia: #JantaCurfew: Deserted Char Minar in Hyderabad PM Modi had appealed for the self-imposed curfew on 19th March. #Coro… 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.