Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana; number rises to 30

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana; number rises to 30

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and another to London, according to a media bulletin on coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing

Coronavirus Update: NYC Ramping Up Testing 02:52

 With more drive-through testing opening in New York City today, the number of positive coronavirus cases is expected to continue rising. It's leading to a growing concern over the need for medical supplies, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is demanding more action from the federal government. CBS2's Reena...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MsJStein

Julie Stein RT @TocRadio: A Secret Service employee has tested positive for coronavirus. A spox said USS has conducted contact tracing, and the employe… 19 seconds ago

iveyjanette_207

Ivey McClelland 💖🎥🎶 RT @WGNMorningNews: Officials announced multiple cases of COVID-19 found among members of law enforcement Sunday, including one Cook County… 25 seconds ago

WOODTV

WOOD TV8 The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department reported three adults tested positive for COVID-19. T… https://t.co/Uqyt8jDw3m 3 minutes ago

CodeRedShell

Red CodeX Concepts (of Unbearability) RT @BBCRadioLincs: Three people are being treated in Lincolnshire's hospitals after testing positive for Coronavirus @ULHT_News has confirm… 3 minutes ago

tkarow

tkarow One-in-THREE positive coronavirus tests are from 'silent carriers' https://t.co/4ZVbvewFbL 9 minutes ago

WKZONews

WKZO #BREAKING: The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department is reporting three positive cases of the… https://t.co/1YlXsTRrkY 10 minutes ago

BBCRadioLincs

BBC Radio Lincolnshire Three people are being treated in Lincolnshire's hospitals after testing positive for Coronavirus @ULHT_News has co… https://t.co/RiwjHvLSGd 13 minutes ago

WGNMorningNews

WGNMorningNews Officials announced multiple cases of COVID-19 found among members of law enforcement Sunday, including one Cook Co… https://t.co/OcvFlxZN76 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.