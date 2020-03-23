Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana; number rises to 30
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and another to London, according to a media bulletin on coronavirus.
