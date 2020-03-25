Global  

Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul; 4 dead

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan's minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capital's old city on Wednesday, killing at least four people. Sikhs have suffered widespread discrimination in the conservative Muslim country and have also been targeted by Islamic extremists.
