Govt looks for volunteer doctors to fight Covid-19 outbreak

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The government is looking for volunteer doctors to fight the Covid-19 outbreak which has infected over 600 people in the country and has taken more than 16,000 lives across the globe. In a statement posted on Niti Aayog's website on Wednesday, the government appealed to retired government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking or a private doctor to come forward and join the efforts of the government to fight the deadly virus.
