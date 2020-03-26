Global  

Interim court orders to continue till April 30; e-filing and videoconferencing facility available: Bombay HC

Thursday, 26 March 2020
The Bombay high court, in view of the extended Covid-19 lockdown, on Thursday said that all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra shall continue till April 30. The court said that arrangements for videoconferencing has been made and ‘e-filing’ facility is already available.
