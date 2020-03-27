Global  

Field hospitals can create 10 bed ICU facility in 6-hour notice: Army chief

Friday, 27 March 2020
Indian army's field hospitals have been instructed by the Army Chief MM Narvane to be ready to set up a 45-bed isolation facility and create 10-bed ICU facility exclusively for COVID-19 patients at six hours notice. About 30% of Field Hospitals have been put on standby for constructing coronavirus hospitals in hotspots. These are...
