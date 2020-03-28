Global  

Amid lockdown, helpline set up for stranded J&K residents in Delhi

IndiaTimes Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The 24x7 helpline with three telephone numbers -- 011-24611210, 24611108, 24615475 -- has been established in Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi to address the issues of the local residents stranded in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, the spokesman said here.
