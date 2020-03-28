Amid lockdown, helpline set up for stranded J&K residents in Delhi Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The 24x7 helpline with three telephone numbers -- 011-24611210, 24611108, 24615475 -- has been established in Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi to address the issues of the local residents stranded in the national capital and elsewhere in the country, the spokesman said here. 👓 View full article

