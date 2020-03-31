Bombay HC extends stay on bail for Areeb Majeed till April 20 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended till April 20 the stay on the bail granted to ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, a Kalyan resident who was arrested 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this