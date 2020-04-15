Aarogya Setu becomes fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

India's Aarogya Setu application created history on Tuesday night by becoming the world's fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily News Aarogya Setu becomes fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days https://t.co/YJr7JoCh91 47 seconds ago Ajay Kumar Aarogya Setu becomes fastest app to reach 50 Million downloads apps. After @PMOIndia requested people to download t… https://t.co/JXXWwjDSJl 15 minutes ago Ghodadara Vivek Aarogya Setu becomes fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days #AarogyaSetu #AarogyaSetuApp… https://t.co/HjFdMK6pqD 18 minutes ago Sunder Barange Aarogya Setu becomes fastest growing mobile app with 50 million users in 13 days https://t.co/XQbWsGGoZw 25 minutes ago