BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces backlash for 2015 tweet on Arab women, deletes it

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces backlash for 2015 tweet on Arab women, deletes it

IndiaTimes Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday landed in a controversy and was forced to delete his 2015 derogatory tweet on Arab women following a backlash on social media. Social media, including several users from the Middle East, lashed out at the BJP MP for his insulting tweet.
