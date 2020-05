Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MEA said Pakistan was told that entire Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh , including areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India and that Islamabad should immediately vacate the areas under its illegal occupation. In a recent order, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed the amendment to the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 to conduct the general elections in the region.