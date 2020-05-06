Global  

Madras HC refuses to stay re-opening of state-run liquor stores in Tamil Nadu, shops in Chennai to remain shut

DNA Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The Madras High Court has refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government's decision to re-open state-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor outlets on Thursday, across the state, barring Chennai City Police limits.
