Madras HC refuses to stay re-opening of state-run liquor stores in Tamil Nadu, shops in Chennai to remain shut
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () The Madras High Court has refused to stay the Tamil Nadu government's decision to re-open state-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor outlets on Thursday, across the state, barring Chennai City Police limits.
