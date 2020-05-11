Cooperate with Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains, facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers: Union Home Secy to state Chief Secy's
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla, on Monday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places. He also requested states to cooperate with Indian Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains.
