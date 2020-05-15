Zomato lays off 13 per cent workforce, up to 50 per cent salary cut for rest
Friday, 15 May 2020 () *New Delhi:* Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday announced to lay off nearly 13 per cent of its workforce -- over 600 employees -- via Zoom calls, along with salary cuts for the rest of the employees for at least the next six months starting June, with higher cuts going up to 50 per cent for...
