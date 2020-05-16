Global  

India surpasses China in COVID-19 tally, total nears 86 thousand

Mid-Day Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
With India's total tally rising to 85,940, the world's largest democracy has now surpassed China with a total of 53,035 active cases and 2,752 deaths while 30,152 people have recovered so far, the union health ministry said on Saturday. With the steady rise in novel coronavirus cases, India has risen to 11th spot among countries...
