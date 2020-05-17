Global  

Lockdown 4.0: Centre lists parameters for states to delineate red, orange, green zones

IndiaTimes Sunday, 17 May 2020
The Union health ministry on Sunday listed parameters such as active Covid-19 cases, doubling and fatality rates and cases per lakh population, for states and union territories to follow while categorising areas into red, orange or green zones. It also issued guidelines for delineation of containment and buffer zones and outlined actions that have to be implemented in those areas .
