Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones

DNA Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
HCQ can now be administered to all healthcare workers in containment zones; healthcare workers in non-COVID hospitals
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai Artist Makes Street Art Depicting Healthcare Workers as Birds Battling Coronavirus! [Video]

Thai Artist Makes Street Art Depicting Healthcare Workers as Birds Battling Coronavirus!

The fight against the coronavirus has been depicted in the form of murals across Bangkok by a Thaiwanese artist. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:42Published
Coffee shop let's customers pay it forward to healthcare workers [Video]

Coffee shop let's customers pay it forward to healthcare workers

A shop at a Southern California hospital is giving its customers a chance to pay it forward to hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Long Beach Bread Lab lets patrons buy a coffee or pastry..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

ICMR issues revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine

A revised government advisory has recommended use of hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medication for asymptomatic healthcare workers working in non-Covid-19...
IndiaTimes

Salons, beauty parlours can function from Sunday in Tamil Nadu, except in Chennai and containment zones

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, said salons and parlours cannot engage employees living in COVID-19 containment zones and air...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hr_Accuracy

Accuracy Shipping Limited RT @dna: ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones https://t.co/Dq8My53s6E 3 hours ago

newsmaniaweekly

NEWS MANIA weekly ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones… https://t.co/xqDonfzqgH 4 hours ago

dna

DNA ICMR revises guidelines, allows use of HCQ among healthcare workers in COVID-19 containment zones https://t.co/Dq8My53s6E 4 hours ago