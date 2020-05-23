Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seeking Army help a 'good move': West Bengal governor praises Mamata

IndiaTimes Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AllIsWe08925495

All Is Well RT @timesofindia: Seeking Army help a 'good move': West Bengal governor praises Mamata https://t.co/uAZubttzLj https://t.co/G4TtAPmlzh 3 seconds ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Seeking Army help a 'good move': West Bengal governor praises Mamata https://t.co/uAZubttzLj https://t.co/G4TtAPmlzh 3 minutes ago

GanpalRR

Ganpal Ramanjaneya R RT @TOIIndiaNews: Seeking Army help a 'good move': West Bengal governor praises Mamata https://t.co/0K3x0PtB1O 41 minutes ago

balpallavi

BCMenon Since Guv praised her work, she will doubt and shall ask for withdrawal of army. - https://t.co/BL7hL26ADH 50 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Seeking Army help a 'good move': West Bengal governor praises Mamata https://t.co/0K3x0PtB1O 1 hour ago