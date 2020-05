Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A man died after he was attacked by his cousins, allegedly for not getting tested for the Coronavirus after his return from Delhi. The incident took place in Malakpur village in Bijnor district. Manjeet Singh (23) died on Friday during treatment in Meerut.







Bijnor (#UttarPradesh): A man died after he was attacked by his... 👓 View full article