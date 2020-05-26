Global  

'60 flip-flops in last 60 days': Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam attacks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of not consulting his allies on crucial decisions regarding tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Rahul Gandhi making Shiv Sena a scapegoat in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis 01:12

 After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared to distance the party from its government ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over the handling of coronavirus in the state, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on May 26 said the former Congress chief is making Shiv Sena a scapegoat by...

