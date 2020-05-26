Global  

No major side-effects of HCQ, should be continued as preventive treatment for Covid-19: ICMR

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
No major side-effects of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have been found in studies in India and its use should be continued in preventive treatment for Covid-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday. The ICMR's statement came against the backdrop of the WHO suspending the testing of the drug in Covid-19 patients temporarily following safety concerns.
