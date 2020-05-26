No major side-effects of HCQ, should be continued as preventive treatment for Covid-19: ICMR
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () No major side-effects of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) have been found in studies in India and its use should be continued in preventive treatment for Covid-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday. The ICMR's statement came against the backdrop of the WHO suspending the testing of the drug in Covid-19 patients temporarily following safety concerns.
Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria said that there are higher chances of toxicity if Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) used as part of treatment for severe COVID-19 patients because of multiple drugs being used. Being asked about his opinion on WHO...
While commenting on World Health Organisation's decision to temporarily suspend clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, Director General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Shekhar..