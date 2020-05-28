Global  

Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir, IED-laden car timely seized

Mid-Day Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
A major terror plot was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after the security forces recovered a car laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The explosive laden car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces convoy or a defence installation. The explosive was...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Pulwama IED blast avert: Vehicle was carrying 40-45kg of explosives, says IGP Kashmir

Pulwama IED blast avert: Vehicle was carrying 40-45kg of explosives, says IGP Kashmir 01:34

 Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar briefed media on foiling Pulwama car IED attack. He mentioned that vehicle was carrying 40-50 kg of explosives. "We had received information that a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed is going to carry out the operation. So we suspect that Adil (occupant of...

