Pulwama-like tragedy averted in Kashmir, IED-laden car timely seized
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () A major terror plot was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after the security forces recovered a car laden with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The explosive laden car was said to be placed at a strategic location to target a security forces convoy or a defence installation. The explosive was...
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar briefed media on foiling Pulwama car IED attack. He mentioned that vehicle was carrying 40-50 kg of explosives. "We had received information that a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed is going to carry out the operation. So we suspect that Adil (occupant of...
Heavy damage was caused to the house in front of which In-situ explosion of IED-laden car was carried out in Pulwama. A vehicle was suspected of being loaded with explosive material on rear seat, after..