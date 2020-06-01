Global  

One News Page

Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video, which emerged on the social media, purportedly showing clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh. "The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is mala fide," the Army said in a...
