oronavirus: India records single-day jump of 8,380 positive cases in 24-hours| Oneindia NewsAs Indian and Chinese troops remain engaged in a tense border standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that the government will not allow India''s pride to be hurt under any..
PM Modi writes letter to the nation on 1st anniversary of his second tenure | Oneindia NewsOn the first anniversary of the Modi 2.0 govt, PM has written an open letter to the nation, lauding citizens' resilience, acknowleding the sufferings, and appealing for more patience; As lockdown 4.0..
#ChineseVirus RT @rvaidya2000: India must accept and go:) RT
Breaking news live: Trump invites PM Modi to attend G-7 Summit in USA 3 minutes ago
God The burning feel of sickulars and leftist liberals...smells like burning tyres
But it s another many feets achieved… https://t.co/35NuLolJLt 12 minutes ago
वी. एम. जी 🇮🇳 (வி.எம்.ஜி) RT @SouleFacts: Trump invites PM @narendramodi to attend G7 summit in US
During a telephonic conversation, @realDonaldTrump conveyed his… 24 minutes ago
Santhosh 🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: Trump invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in US
During a telephonic conversation, @realDonaldTrump conveyed his desire… 28 minutes ago
𝗧𝗼 𝗞𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗶 𝗮𝗮𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗴😎😜 RT @AvnishS1998: Trump invites PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in United States.Its. A huge respect for our lovable Prime minister
@narendram… 28 minutes ago
🙏 बनारस वाले⛺🕉️ RT @ABPNews: #DonaldTrump Invites PM #NarendraModi To Attend G7 Summit; Discusses #Covid19, India-China Standoff On Call
Details: https://… 29 minutes ago
Anand Ragavan RT @Indsamachar: Trump Invites Modi to attend the G-7 Summit
The US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic c… 33 minutes ago