Cyclone Nisarga: Two dead, three injured in Pune

Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Two people lost their lives, while three others were injured, due to Cyclone Nisarga in Pune district on Wednesday, June 3. According to Jayshree Katare, Resident deputy district collector, Pune over a 100 'kutcha houses' were also partially damaged due to the cyclone in the district. Prakash Mokar (52) from Haveli tehsil and...
As cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat, Director General of India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Nisarga will weaken into deep depression within the next three hours. "We expect that cyclone Nisarga will weaken into a deep depression within the next...
Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra on June 03. The restoration work is underway at Navi Mumbai area as several trees had uprooted due to the cyclone. Cyclone Nisarga hit coastal parts of Maharashtra and..