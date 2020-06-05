Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World Environment Day: PM Narendra Modi urges people to preserve planet's rich biodiversity

Mid-Day Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: World Environment Day: Javadekar announces 'urban forest' program for 200 corporation cities of India

World Environment Day: Javadekar announces 'urban forest' program for 200 corporation cities of India 01:12

 Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar announced 'urban forest' program on World Environment Day. Javadekar said, "India has been able to preserve 8 percent of world's biodiversity. This is no small feat. India has been able to prove that here is a country that...

Related videos from verified sources

Modi govt committed to reservation: BJP chief after SC says it's not a fundamental right [Video]

Modi govt committed to reservation: BJP chief after SC says it's not a fundamental right

After the Supreme Court on June 12 said that reservation is not a fundamental right, and dismissed a petition by all political parties of Tamil Nadu which sought 50 percent reservation for OBCs in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi [Video]

Take Indian economy from 'command and control' to 'plug and play': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi [Video]

Revive historical excellence of Bengal in manufacturing sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Reiterate pledge to preserve biodiversity: PM Modi on World Environment Day

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations. "May we leave an...
IndiaTimes

Pope Francis: We cannot remain silent as planet is plundered

 Vatican City, Jun 5, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- Pope Francis said Friday that people should not remain silent as biodiversity is threatened by destruction and...
CNA


Tweets about this