World Environment Day: PM Narendra Modi urges people to preserve planet's rich biodiversity
Friday, 5 June 2020 () On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to ensure that the flora and fauna thrive and take a pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. "On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure...
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar announced 'urban forest' program on World Environment Day. Javadekar said, "India has been able to preserve 8 percent of world's biodiversity. This is no small feat. India has been able to prove that here is a country that...
After the Supreme Court on June 12 said that reservation is not a fundamental right, and dismissed a petition by all political parties of Tamil Nadu which sought 50 percent reservation for OBCs in the..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. He said, "We have to revive the historical excellence of..