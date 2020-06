CBSE exam results by August 15, government to consider opening schools after August Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that CBSE board results can be declared by August 15. The results of both class 10 and 12 will be declared at an interval of just a few days.



However, the decision to open schools will be taken after August keeping in mind the current COVID-19... 👓 View full article

