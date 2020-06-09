Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Centre deploys teams in 50 municipal bodies with high COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary central teams to 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) covering more than 50 districts and municipal bodies that are witnessing high spurt of Covid-19 cases.



News video: ‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally

‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally 04:29

 Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation due to Covid-19 in the national capital could have been better if the Centre had stopped international flights in time. “Delhi and Mumbai are the two big metros with international flights coming in. If the Centre had stopped these...

