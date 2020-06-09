Coronavirus outbreak: Centre deploys teams in 50 municipal bodies with high COVID-19 cases
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has deployed high-level multi-disciplinary central teams to 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) covering more than 50 districts and municipal bodies that are witnessing high spurt of Covid-19 cases.
