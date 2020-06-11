Global  

Narendra Modi: COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to be self-reliant

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi

Make India self-reliant by turning crisis into an opportunity: PM Modi 01:36

 While addressing 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on June 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that self reliant India is a turning point. He said, "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn this crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for...

Jalgaon Hospital: Mother dies waiting for ICU bed, grandmother's body rots in toilet| Oneindia news [Video]

Jalgaon Hospital: Mother dies waiting for ICU bed, grandmother's body rots in toilet| Oneindia news

PM Modi has asked India Inc to turn Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity, build self-reliant Bharat; Glaring lapses were exposed at Jalgaon Civil Hospital, apathy has destroyed one family; The Supreme..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
PM Modi addresses Indian Chamber of Commerce on 95th Annual Day [Video]

PM Modi addresses Indian Chamber of Commerce on 95th Annual Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed on the occasion of 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing on June 11. During video conference, PM Modi said, "The world is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction project with Uttarakhand govt [Video]

PM Modi reviews Kedarnath reconstruction project with Uttarakhand govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing. Laying out his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Need to turn Covid crisis into opportunity to create Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

 Insisting that the Covid-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to create an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said steps...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

