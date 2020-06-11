Narendra Modi: COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity to be self-reliant Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

... Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that 👓 View full article

