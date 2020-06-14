|
Coronavirus outbreak: Aaditya and Raj Thackeray cancel birthday plans due to COVID-19
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Maharashtra Navnirma Sena President Raj Thackeray and his nephew - Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray - have decided to forego their birthday celebration this weekend owing to the Covid-19 "gloom". While Aditya's 30th birthday falls on June 13 (Saturday), uncle Raj's 52nd birthday is on June 14 (Sunday). In an...
