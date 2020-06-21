|
Father's Day 2020: From posing with dad to heartfelt posts, here's how Tweeple are celebrating the special day
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Every year, the third Sunday of the month of June is observed as Father's Day across the globe. The day is marked with a special celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world, who play an important role in a child's life.
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard...
