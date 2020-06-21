Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Father's Day 2020: From posing with dad to heartfelt posts, here's how Tweeple are celebrating the special day

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Every year, the third Sunday of the month of June is observed as Father's Day across the globe. The day is marked with a special celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world, who play an important role in a child's life.



Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: South Side Church To Hold Memorial Service Honoring George Floyd On Father's Day

South Side Church To Hold Memorial Service Honoring George Floyd On Father's Day 00:25

 A church on Chicago's South Side is holding a special memorial service to honor George Floyd on Father's Day.

Related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Father's Day Message For Barack Obama [Video]

Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Father's Day Message For Barack Obama

Michelle Obama posted a Father's Day tweet.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:55Published
5 fun things to do for Father's Day [Video]

5 fun things to do for Father's Day

It's Father's Day weekend so here are some ideas to tell day you love him.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:04Published
Blake's Celebrates Father's Day [Video]

Blake's Celebrates Father's Day

Blake's Celebrates Father's Day

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Father’s Day 2020: ‘Mi Viejo,’ ‘Algo Le Pasa A Mi Heroe’ & More Latin Songs For Dad

 With Father's Day today, we've put together a list of heartfelt dad-related Latin songs you can dedicate your papa on this special occasion.
Billboard.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this