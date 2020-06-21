Father's Day 2020: From posing with dad to heartfelt posts, here's how Tweeple are celebrating the special day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Every year, the third Sunday of the month of June is observed as Father's Day across the globe. The day is marked with a special celebration to commemorate father and father figures around the world, who play an important role in a child's life.







Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday.. Unseen, unheard... 👓 View full article

