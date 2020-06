Covid-19 symptoms: Court seeks response from Tihar Jail on ISIS operative's plea Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

A Delhi court Wednesday sought response from Tihar central jail on a plea filed by an alleged ISIS operative, seeking proper medical treatment, claiming that he has developed symptoms of Covid-19. 👓 View full article

