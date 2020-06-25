CBSE cancels pending class 10, 12 exams, informs Supreme Court
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the remaining exams of class 10th and 12th that were to be held from July 1 - July 15 have been cancelled. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the apex court that class 12th students will be given an option of appearing in...
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank spoke on migrant students giving exams during lockdown. The minister said CBSE will allow migrant students to give exmas from the city they are in. Students will..
