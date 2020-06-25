Global  

CBSE cancels pending class 10, 12 exams, informs Supreme Court

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the remaining exams of class 10th and 12th that were to be held from July 1 - July 15 have been cancelled. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also informed the apex court that class 12th students will be given an option of appearing in...
