PM Narendra Modi recalls Kumbh Mela stampede, says ‘then PM’ hushed up deaths Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Making a covert attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said when an MP of Prayagraj (then Allahabad) was the Prime Minister of the country, he tried to hide the number of deaths in a stampede during Kumbh Mela. 👓 View full article

