Coronavirus outbreak: Home Ministry announces guidelines for 'Unlock 2' to be in force till July 31

Mid-Day Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains. A MHA release said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed...
