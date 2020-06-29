|
Coronavirus outbreak: Home Ministry announces guidelines for 'Unlock 2' to be in force till July 31
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains. A MHA release said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed...
