4,878 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 245 deaths

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rose to 1,74,761 on Tuesday with 4,878 new patients coming to light, said the state health department. Death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 7,855 with 245 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.
