Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the face of ICMR during Covid-19 pandemic, retires Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, who had become the face of ICMR during government briefings to media on the coronavirus pandemic, retired as the head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the apex health research body on Tuesday.​ 👓 View full article

