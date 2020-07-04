Global  

PM Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Ladakh's Nimu

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The PM also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial's Hall of Fame in Leh. He later proceeded to Army General Hospital to interact with the injured soldiers in Galwan face-off. Notably, the Sindhu Darshan festival is celebrated along the banks of the river Sindhu in the UT every year on the full moon day.
News video: Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh on July 03. Yesterday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Earlier, PM Modi visited the Hall of Fame...

Full text: PM Modi's address on the occasion of Dharma Chakra Day

 As the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
IndiaTimes
We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spox of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on July 03 said the trust members will meet on July 18 in Ayodhya. Adding to it, he said the purpose will be construction of Ram Temple. "We want that PM Modi to visit here once so that construction may begin," he further added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Ladakh

'Age of expansionism is over': PM Modi sends message to China

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent a clear message to China — that India will not back off — by paying a surprise visit to troops at a forward..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh triggers Andamans build-up

 The ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh with China is making the defence establishment re-examine Andaman Nicobar Command’s role as India’s crucial..
IndiaTimes

Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh. He paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Hall of Fame Museum was established in Leh to showcase valour, sacrifice and achievements of Indian Army in various operations in the region.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China

Indian Americans have called for 'Boycott China', a protest demonstration against China at the iconic Times Square in New York. This protest comes in the aftermath of the deadly border clash in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and 76 injured. Despite the impact of coronavirus in New York, the demonstration saw dozens of Indian origin Americans standing in solidarity with members of the Tibetan community and Taiwanese Americans. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States and scenes in New York looked no different as people were seen holding placards, raising the Indian and Tibetan national flags along with chanting pro-India and anti-china slogans. The protestors believe that even though the "boycott China" campaign has already been more successful than anticipated, there is still a lot to be done apart from simply stalling the use of Chinese products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh Babu

 The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi after the..
IndiaTimes

