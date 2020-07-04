|
PM Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja at Ladakh's Nimu
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The PM also paid homage to the martyrs at the War Memorial's Hall of Fame in Leh. He later proceeded to Army General Hospital to interact with the injured soldiers in Galwan face-off. Notably, the Sindhu Darshan festival is celebrated along the banks of the river Sindhu in the UT every year on the full moon day.
