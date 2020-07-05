Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi

Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman



The Defence Research and Development Organisation-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital is all set for COVID patients. While speaking to ANI, DRDO Chairman, G Satheesh Reddy on July 05 stated that to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, DRDO has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far. Adding on it, he further said we can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need. We are ready to export them too. He said, "The hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients free of cost as well as Army personnel will provide their services 24*7. A garbage dumping land was levelled and cleared to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID19 Hospital." "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far, to fight against COVID-19. We can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need."

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:23 Published on January 1, 1970