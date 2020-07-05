Global  

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi

DNA Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital is a temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 12 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the COVID Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were...

Built 70 'Made in India' products so far to fight COVID-19: DRDO

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.
DNA

Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman [Video]

Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman

The Defence Research and Development Organisation-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital is all set for COVID patients. While speaking to ANI, DRDO Chairman, G Satheesh Reddy on July 05 stated that to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, DRDO has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far. Adding on it, he further said we can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need. We are ready to export them too. He said, "The hospital is equipped with all the facilities for patients free of cost as well as Army personnel will provide their services 24*7. A garbage dumping land was levelled and cleared to build the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID19 Hospital." "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has manufactured 70 Made in India products so far, to fight against COVID-19. We can manufacture around 25,000 ventilators each month if there is a need."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published

PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DG

 Deswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.
DNA

