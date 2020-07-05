|
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital is a temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 12 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Built 70 'Made in India' products so far to fight COVID-19: DRDOUnion Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.
DNA
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Defence Research and Development Organisation government agency in India
Manufactured 70 Made in India products to fight against COVID: DRDO Chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:23Published
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
CM Shivraj Chouhan wishes Ram Vilas Paswan on his birthday
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12Published
Delhi likely to receive heavy rain on July 7-8: IMD
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
PM Modi's visit to Ladakh boosted morale of security forces: ITBP DGDeswal said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital has been developed to help out citizens of Delhi and NCR who are affected by the coronavirus.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this