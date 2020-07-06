Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi does not work, just keeps on agitating: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Speaking over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence, he said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) does not do any work and just keeps on agitating." "A person full of negativity will see everything as negative. He is always complaining. They (Congress) fail to see all that is being done in the field of agriculture, sports, for women's rights and business," the Union Minister told ANI.
