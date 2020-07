CBSE syllabus reduced by 30 per cent, Twitterati reactions a mixed bag Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rationalised by up to 30 per cent the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The Human Resource Development ministry has said during the announcement that the curriculum has been... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Jagran English .@cbseindia29 syllabus reduced by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 amid COVID pandemic #CBSE https://t.co/OSXv4kKBiw 10 hours ago science with fun CBSE Reduced 30% of their syllubus to reduce the burden of studenrs| 9 to 12 std Central Board Secondary Educa… https://t.co/cr5UZ7BtDR 17 hours ago Shaheen Bagh The #CBSE has reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make u… https://t.co/gbptRhEVD9 21 hours ago editorji The #CBSE has reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make u… https://t.co/25OnC1fr42 22 hours ago Outlook Magazine The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year… https://t.co/rz3rwnHLFT 22 hours ago Vipin Kumar The @cbseindia29 board has reduced the 30 per cent syllabus from class IX to class 12. #CBSE #CBSESyllabus https://t.co/ez8MxAp1gg 23 hours ago