@teachuaechat RT @edarabia: "The objective is to reduce exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation,” says @cbseindia29. h… 2 days ago Edarabia.com "The objective is to reduce exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation,” says… https://t.co/H4EjWsR84z 2 days ago Edarabia Asia "The objective is to reduce exam stress of students due to the prevailing health emergency situation,” says CBSE. https://t.co/ukAKMALgi7 2 days ago #NoidaVeteran RT @NH_India: #CBSE came up with a detailed clarification stating that topics claimed to be dropped “are either being covered by the ration… 6 days ago National Herald #CBSE came up with a detailed clarification stating that topics claimed to be dropped “are either being covered by… https://t.co/9rR3wxsiV2 6 days ago The Hawk After syllabus row erupts, CBSE comes up with clarification #CBSEsyllabus #CBSE https://t.co/5VzbDrdPWY 6 days ago Khaleej Times After #syllabus row erupts, #CBSE comes up with clarification https://t.co/edWaqMqXMg 6 days ago Yuv News After syllabus row erupts, CBSE comes up with clarification - https://t.co/4AP366QAMM https://t.co/tZBRMOZEO0 6 days ago