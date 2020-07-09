|
MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala as the incident "may have serious implications for national security," officials said.
