Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in Kerala as the incident "may have serious implications for national security," officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges

Kerala LoP writes letter to PM Modi over corruption charges 02:04

 The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Kerala Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 'misuse of diplomatic immunity of UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram by international gold smuggling cartels with the collusion of officials working for Kerala...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ministry of Home Affairs (India) Ministry of Home Affairs (India) government ministry of India

J&K cadre IPS officer suspended for 'gross misconduct and misbehaviour': Home Ministry

 Jammu and Kashmir cadre IPS officer Basant Rath has been suspended for alleged instances of "gross misconduct and misbehaviour" with immediate effect, says a..
IndiaTimes
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan visit DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on July 05. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited the COVID Hospital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy were also present. The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital will have 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds. "DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations set up this 1000 bedded temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in just 12 days. Over 250 intensive care units are available here in accordance with WHO guidelines," Rajnath Singh said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:50Published

National Investigation Agency National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India

NIA arrests Pulwama resident for February 2019 attack on CRPF convoy

 The NIA has arrested a Pulwama resident for allegedly providing logistical support to terrorists involved in planning the attack on a CRPF convoy that left 40..
IndiaTimes

Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram Metropolis in Kerala, India

COVID: 'Triple lockdown' begins in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

COVID: 'Triple lockdown' begins in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government has imposed 'Triple lockdown' in Thiruvananthapuram city. Starting from 6 am today, lockdown has been imposed for a week. Shops selling essential items are exempted. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will also remain closed. The move has been taken after cases soar in the state. 5,429 confirmed cases exist in Kerala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Covid-19: Indian dozes off at Dubai airport, misses repatriation flight

 A 53-year-old Indian worker in the UAE has missed a special repatriation flight after he dozed off at the Dubai International Airport, a media report said. P..
IndiaTimes
Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language [Video]

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language

A Village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is on its way to promote Sanskrit language. The Karamana people are moving towards one of the oldest languages again. To promote Sanskrit language, a tea seller is giving discount of Rs 1 on every tea ordered in Sanskrit. The menu of the tea stall is also in Sanskrit. The village also has boards on its every street with Sanskrit quotes.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Commandos deployed in Kerala's Poonthura as Covid-19 cases surge in the coastal belt

 A team of 25 commandos was deployed in Poonthura on Wednesday after 119 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the 600 samples tested in five days.
IndiaTimes

Kerala gold smuggling case: Diplomatic channels, other modus operandi of smugglers

 The recent incident where 30kg of gold was smuggled in using diplomatic baggage (and its political fallout), highlights to what extent the yellow metal is in..
IndiaTimes

Kerala: 30kg gold smuggling case gets murky, top bureaucrat's role in question

 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the state government had nothing to do with it and put the onus on the central government
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

Caught: 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at Jaipur airport [Video]

Caught: 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at Jaipur airport

Customs officials reportedly caught over 30 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 15 crore from passengers at the Jaipur airport. The gold was allegedly being smuggled by Indian nationals arriving from countries..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Kerala: Congress writes to PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into gold smuggling case [Video]

Kerala: Congress writes to PM Modi, seeks CBI probe into gold smuggling case

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his intervention to probe into alleged role of Kerala CM's Office in gold smuggling through the diplomatic baggage of UAE Consulate..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Indian airport officials seize $1 million worth of gold smuggled in household items [Video]

Indian airport officials seize $1 million worth of gold smuggled in household items

Customs officers at an airport have seized at least 30 kilograms of gold worth around $1 million USD from a piece of personal baggage in southern India's Kerala. The seize took place at Trivandrum..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

UAE to probe gold smuggling at Kerala airport: ‘Culprit won’t be spared’
Indian Express Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimes

Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh says she acted under instructions from UAE Consulate

 She has no connection or involvement in the smuggling of the gold, she says in her anticipatory bail petition
Hindu Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimesDNA

MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

 The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday allowed the National Investigation Agency to probe the gold smuggling case detected at the Thiruvananthapuram...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian Express

Tweets about this