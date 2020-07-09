MHA allows NIA to probe Thiruvananthapuram airport gold smuggling case

Get discount at this Kerala tea stall by ordering in Sanskrit language



A Village in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram is on its way to promote Sanskrit language. The Karamana people are moving towards one of the oldest languages again. To promote Sanskrit language, a tea seller is giving discount of Rs 1 on every tea ordered in Sanskrit. The menu of the tea stall is also in Sanskrit. The village also has boards on its every street with Sanskrit quotes.

