Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling COVID-19

DNA Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Hindu Samhati founder and senior leader, Tapan Ghosh succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on 'Sawan Somwar' [Video]

COVID-19: Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on 'Sawan Somwar'

Devotees offered prayers to Lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on July 13. The doors of temple are closed for the devotees since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown. Augarnath Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning. Devotees flocked to the temple and prayed to Lord Shiva from outside the temple. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. In view surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh government on July 10 imposed lockdown in the state, which will continue till July 13.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Rahul Gandhi questions Centre's claim of India's 'good position' in Covid-19 battle

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned the Centre's claim of India's "good position" in its battle against COVID-19.
IndiaTimes

Hindu Samhati Hindu Samhati


Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Kolkata: Eden Gardens to be used as COVID-19 quarantine facility for police personnel

 Kolkata Police can now use the galleries of Eden Gardens stadium as a makeshift quarantine facility, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday said.
DNA

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kolkata prays for a Mumbai corona patient

 It was an anxious day for Amitabh Bachchan fans in Kolkata even as they took part in yajnas and remained glued to the TV and internet to keep tabs on the...
IndiaTimes

Soaring High - Multi-talented Dancer and Actress Srijitaa Ghosh

 Actress Srijitaa Ghosh is a prominent name in the South Indian film and ad industry. She has also appeared in Bollywood music videos and advertisements. A...
Mid-Day

Flights from Delhi, 5 other cities can’t land in Kolkata

 The civil aviation ministry has announced suspension of flights to Kolkata from six cities with a high incidence of Covid-19, including Delhi and Mumbai, with...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

Tweets about this

shaziya04

Shaziya Sultan🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: Kolkata: Iconic Eden Gardens turns quarantine centre for affected cops A part of the sprawling space under the stadium’s… 16 hours ago

HazariNews

Hazari RT @AFPSouthAsia: Kolkata's legendary Eden Gardens cricket stadium is to be used as a quarantine centre for Indian police who have the #cor… 17 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Kolkata: Iconic Eden Gardens turns quarantine centre for affected cops A part of the sprawling space under the sta… https://t.co/XOwtTqoYZg 17 hours ago

AFPSouthAsia

AFP South Asia Kolkata's legendary Eden Gardens cricket stadium is to be used as a quarantine centre for Indian police who have th… https://t.co/uTXfO7axmk 18 hours ago

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Eden Gardens to be used as Covid-19 quarantine centre for Kolkata Police https://t.co/9yItPk6rew 20 hours ago

One_Health_In

One Health, India "Eden Gardens cricket stadium will be used as quarantine centre for #Kolkata police personnel", reports @scroll_in… https://t.co/l1gLru073k 21 hours ago

subhabrata_mukh

MUKHERJEE SUBHABRATA @cricviewmedia ,@rs_social15 ,@amitava0112 salutes the noble gesture shown by @CabCricket president @avishekdalmiya… https://t.co/eQHwg0sPtH 22 hours ago