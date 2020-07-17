Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WBBSE HS Result 2020: West Bengal Class 12 results to be out today at wbresults.nic.in

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
WBBSE HS Result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2020 today. As per the latest update by WBCHSE office, the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2020 will be declared today at around 3.30 pm.

Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates

CBSE class 10th results declared, 91.46% students pass: Key updates 02:34

 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10th results on 15 July. 91.46% of students have passed the exam this year. Students can check their exam results at cbsereuslt.nic.in. This year, girls have outscored the boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Education politically caged': Dhankhar after 19 of 20 Bengal VCs skip meeting [Video]

'Education politically caged': Dhankhar after 19 of 20 Bengal VCs skip meeting

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that education is politically caged in West Bengal. Dhankhar's remark comes after most university VCs boycotted his virtual meet. 19 of 20 Bengal VCs abstained from..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
'Education is politically caged in West Bengal': Governor Dhankar [Video]

'Education is politically caged in West Bengal': Governor Dhankar

West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar on condition of education in state said that education in West Bengal is politically caged. He said, "Education is soul of society as it passes from a generation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News [Video]

CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News

CBSE has announced class 10 results. 91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: WBBSE to declare Class 10 secondary exam results today @wbresults.nic.in

 The West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 date was announced by the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-DayIndiaTimes

Tweets about this