COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune to start tomorrow
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () The second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune will start on Sunday and shall continue till July 23, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the city. During the lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function along with medical, hospitals, and milk supply.
A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03Published
From philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates hailing India's pharmaceutical industry, to Oxford university researchers giving promising news from their vaccine trial - here are the top news..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published