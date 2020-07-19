Global  
 

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune to start tomorrow

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The second phase of 10-day lockdown in Pune will start on Sunday and shall continue till July 23, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the city. During the lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function along with medical, hospitals, and milk supply.

Joint Commissioner of Pune Police Ravindra...
