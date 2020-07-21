Global  
 

Corona's Tai Tai Phish: Pune girl dances her heart out after sister defeats COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Amid lockdown in Pune, a viral video of a young girl dancing her heart out to welcome back her sister after she defeated COVID-19 has left netizens amused. The second phase of 10-day *lockdown* to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Pune began on Sunday and shall continue till July 23. The video of the girl dancing to the song Tai...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident

Cuttack's 'Gold Man' gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident 02:03

 A man in Odisha's Cuttack splurged a whopping Rs 3.5 lakh on a face mask made of gold. Alok Mohanty, a businessman, said that he likes wearing gold and thus, is called Gold Man by people in the city. He said he had the mask made on order at Mumbai's Zaveri market. He was inspired by Pune's Shankar...

